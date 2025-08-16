Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,011,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,643,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 67,708 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.