Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – August 13th

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, Oracle, Salesforce, Palo Alto Networks, GE Aerospace, and ServiceNow are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology developers, medical-device manufacturers, healthcare service providers and insurers. Investing in healthcare stocks gives exposure to the industry’s growth drivers—such as aging populations, medical innovation and rising demand for care—while also carrying risks tied to regulatory changes, patent expirations and clinical trial outcomes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,354,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,095,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $243.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.94 and its 200-day moving average is $402.24.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,828,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,643,855. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.02.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $7.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,871,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968,144. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $260.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,645,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $225.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.72. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.93. 7,212,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,137,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.70. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $210.39. The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 101.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE stock traded down $13.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.32. 4,241,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,573. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $281.50. The stock has a market cap of $282.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $8.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $861.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,095. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $976.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $939.68.

