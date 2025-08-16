Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 740.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,705 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PRU opened at $105.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

