Aberdeen Group plc Increases Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $77,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,221,230,000 after buying an additional 80,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,118,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,543,000 after buying an additional 404,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in KLA by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,878,000 after buying an additional 204,330 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in KLA by 95,141.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,221,000 after buying an additional 1,672,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,908 shares of company stock valued at $18,038,659 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target (up previously from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $890.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $874.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $902.52 and a 200-day moving average of $780.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $959.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.01%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.