Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, AGH Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

Eaton Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE ETN opened at $350.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $136.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.