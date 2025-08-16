Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after buying an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $362,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $238.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.90. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $248.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 42.91%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.