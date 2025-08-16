Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,499 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in RTX were worth $38,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of RTX opened at $154.04 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $158.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average is $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

