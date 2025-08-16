Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Global Endowment Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 14.0% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $108,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $417,842,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after purchasing an additional 807,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $316.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $317.94. The company has a market capitalization of $518.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

