Gen Wealth Partners Inc Purchases 2,042 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.1%

PLTR opened at $177.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $418.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.59, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.