Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stake Lessened by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,730 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 27.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.9%

Equity Residential stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

