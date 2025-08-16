Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,700 Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ares Management by 129.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 40.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Ares Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 99.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $667,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $17,344,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,876,000. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $14,347,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,329 shares of company stock valued at $88,173,829 over the last three months. 36.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ARES opened at $187.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 258.96%.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.