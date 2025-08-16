VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,023,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,020,000 after purchasing an additional 129,719 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,006,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,111 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 671,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,806.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,911 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.