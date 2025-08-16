Elevatus Welath Management Makes New $204,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,539 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 53,767 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $166,988,000 after purchasing an additional 606,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 218,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $131.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.33 and a 12 month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

