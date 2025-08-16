Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 606,207 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $166,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $131.66 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.33 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.18.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

