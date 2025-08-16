Aberdeen Group plc Sells 2,395,197 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aberdeen Group plc decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,395,197 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.09% of Intel worth $82,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

