Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 728 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,026 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,428,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 157,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 62.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. The trade was a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

