Boston Partners Purchases 38,747 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Boston Partners increased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $21,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 530,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,905,000 after acquiring an additional 117,810 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,124,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,249,000 after acquiring an additional 158,173 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBP. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $252.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Danske lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.36.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IBP opened at $267.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.54 and a 200 day moving average of $180.31. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $275.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.37 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,727,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,714.29. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total value of $128,635.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

