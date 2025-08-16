Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $177.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

