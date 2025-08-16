Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.43% of Hubbell worth $74,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock opened at $427.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.80. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $299.42 and a 52 week high of $481.35.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.29.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

