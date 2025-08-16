Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,755,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.29% of Ingredion worth $372,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $3,738,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $125.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.51 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,321.08. The trade was a 41.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.