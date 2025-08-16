Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $577.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.17. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

