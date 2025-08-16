Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 616 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.5% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $194.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

