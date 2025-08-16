Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $966,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Argus set a $375.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Northland Capmk downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $379.96 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.47. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

