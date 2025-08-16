Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 35,415 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,415 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after acquiring an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,499,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,677,000 after acquiring an additional 270,146 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

