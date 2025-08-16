Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,252,714 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,016,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,252,714 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $504,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $104.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

