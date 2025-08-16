Trivium Point Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,780,536,000 after acquiring an additional 294,993 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,950,000 after acquiring an additional 252,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after acquiring an additional 498,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after acquiring an additional 771,232 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.45.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This trade represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $716.74 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $763.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $670.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

