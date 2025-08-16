Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $204.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,819 shares of company stock valued at $49,796,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.