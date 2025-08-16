Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,588,000 after purchasing an additional 700,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,476,000 after purchasing an additional 432,934 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 935,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,421,000 after purchasing an additional 339,480 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 416,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,144,000 after acquiring an additional 309,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $63,632,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK stock opened at $342.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $360.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays set a $370.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.16.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total transaction of $95,564.94. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,034.38. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $96,914.07. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $551,790.21. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,708. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

