Outdoor Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 13th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, and Kroger are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell gear, apparel and services for outdoor recreation—think hiking, camping, fishing, skiing and related adventure sports. This sector spans apparel and footwear brands, equipment makers and outfitters, as well as outdoor?focused travel and tour operators. Investors often include outdoor stocks in their portfolios to tap into rising consumer spending on health, wellness and nature?based leisure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.95. 10,881,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,984,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. The company has a market cap of $805.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded up $12.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,910. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.51. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.20. 10,984,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,098,565. Kroger has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13.

