Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $297.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $298.36.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
