Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 40,326 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,243,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,017,000 after buying an additional 69,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.21.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $163.50 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.90 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

