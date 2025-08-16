Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $15.94 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,592,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,479,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Air Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,025,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,778,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,353,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,492,000 after purchasing an additional 553,080 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,577,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Air Lease by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,050,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,830,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other news, EVP David Beker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,048.80. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. Air Lease Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.35 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

