National Pension Service Has $32.31 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,966 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Weyerhaeuser worth $32,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 3,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

