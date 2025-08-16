EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,975 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in Southern by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

Southern Stock Down 0.1%

SO stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

