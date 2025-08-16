Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $30.52 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $30,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $165.92 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

