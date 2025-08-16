Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,500 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total transaction of $3,551,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,249.60. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,041.68. This represents a 54.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,176 shares of company stock worth $34,060,678 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $650.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $558.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

