Gen Wealth Partners Inc Sells 389 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc reduced its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 73.8% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $350.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $399.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

