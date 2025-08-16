Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oder Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $242.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $232.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.84.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.50.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,033,829.80. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,694 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

