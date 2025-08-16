State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $27.14 Million Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,411 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $152.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.19. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.98 and a fifty-two week high of $164.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 3M

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,600,803 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.