Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. DSG Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Target by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

NYSE:TGT opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.11%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

