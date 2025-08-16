Horizon Investments LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 91,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 73,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $118.37 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $277,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $8,734,625. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

