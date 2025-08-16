Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.48 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $85,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 191,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,887,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $207.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.10.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total transaction of $160,160.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,189.50. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

