Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $754.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $773.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.09. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $346.71 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.23, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total value of $5,919,039.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,538 shares in the company, valued at $108,417,953.80. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total value of $8,312,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,053,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,744,696.78. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,995 shares of company stock worth $41,925,130 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

