Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 281.8% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $529,264,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,634,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,619,000 after buying an additional 1,114,858 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,736 shares of company stock worth $1,620,835. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

