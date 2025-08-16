Elevatus Welath Management Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Elevatus Welath Management reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $344.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.34. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.23 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $631.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

