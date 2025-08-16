EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

