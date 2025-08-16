W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,080.38.

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $970.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,025.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,023.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

