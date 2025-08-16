EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.1%

MPC stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

