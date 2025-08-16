MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 659,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,924,000 after acquiring an additional 219,080 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,022,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,671,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,568,000 after buying an additional 236,698 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 252,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after buying an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

