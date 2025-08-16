L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.47% of L3Harris Technologies worth $184,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after buying an additional 311,886 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,631,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,975,000 after buying an additional 116,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $299,157,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,087,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $19,522,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $39,472,018.92. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,199 shares of company stock valued at $39,045,071. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $270.72 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $280.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

